Army 1st Lts. Monica Conley, Alyssa Howard, Monica Rodriquez, Emma Loyd, Emma Altonji, Caroline Jamieson, and Sarai Guevara, stand at attention during the playin of the nation anthem at their graduation ceremony from the OB/GYN nurse specialist, or 66G, course at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Dec. 15.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8173865
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-JC790-4420
|Resolution:
|5567x3417
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC graduates newest OB/GYN nurse specialists [Image 4 of 4], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC graduates newest OB/GYN nurse specialists
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT