    USACE personnel and contractors provide updates and tour of temporary school to Rep. Jill Tokuda

    USACE personnel and contractors provide updates and tour of temporary school to Rep. Jill Tokuda

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Critical Public Facilities Mission Manager Kara Vick and Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Jess Curry speak with U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda during a visit to the temporary replacement campus for King Kamehameha III Elementary School, Dec. 16, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.

    In support of the State of Hawai‘i and the state Department of Education, USACE is providing technical assistance, engineering expertise and construction management for the construction of the temporary campus for students who were displaced by the wildfires that damaged and rendered the school unusable.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 15:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE personnel and contractors provide updates and tour of temporary school to Rep. Jill Tokuda, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    temporary school
    CPF
    hawaiiwildfires23
    mauiwildfires23

