USACE personnel and contractors provide updates and tour of temporary school to Rep. Jill Tokuda

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Critical Public Facilities Mission Manager Kara Vick speaks with U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda during a visit to the temporary replacement campus for King Kamehameha III Elementary School, Dec. 16, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.



In support of the State of Hawai‘i and the state Department of Education, USACE is providing technical assistance, engineering expertise and construction management for the construction of the temporary campus for students who were displaced by the wildfires that damaged and rendered the school unusable.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

