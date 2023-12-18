Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Global Strike Command A10 Director Offers Insight to Sentinel Modernization Progress [Image 2 of 2]

    Air Force Global Strike Command A10 Director Offers Insight to Sentinel Modernization Progress

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    From left, Shawn Bohannon, Don Koser, Dee DeCluir, and Dennis Pinner, all members of the Air Force Global Strike Command History Office, pose for a photo together on Dec. 12, 2023, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Department of the Air Force recently announced that the AFGSC History Office was recognized as the winner of the DAF’s Excellence in Command History Program Management Award for their work on multiple projects relating to the Air Force’s new B-21 Raider stealth bomber, the new LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system, the LGM-30G Minuteman III ICBM weapon system, and various means of promoting AFGSC’s direct lineage to Strategic Air Command. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 15:20
    Photo ID: 8173720
    VIRIN: 231212-F-FG097-1001
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Global Strike Command A10 Director Offers Insight to Sentinel Modernization Progress [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dyess AFB static display features newly restored EB-57B Canberra bomber
    Air Force Global Strike Command A10 Director Offers Insight to Sentinel Modernization Progress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFGSC Historians win DAF History and Museums Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB
    History
    AFGSC
    7th Bomb Wing
    20 AF
    Twentieth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT