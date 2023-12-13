CFAS Holiday Reception 2023

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Brig. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki speaks after receiving a farewell gift from Nagasaki Gov. Kengo Oishi during the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Holiday Reception at CFAS on Dec. 17, 2023. Oishi presented Nashiniko with a farewell gift in recognition of his leadership and contributions to Nagasaki Prefecture and the Japanese government during his tour. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

