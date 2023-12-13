CFAS Holiday Reception 2023

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Brig. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki and Aki Nichols, public affairs officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), share a laugh during the CFAS Holiday Reception Dec. 17, 2023. The installation commander hosts the reception each year to celebrate the winter holiday with our host nation partners and counterparts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

