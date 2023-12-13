Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Holiday Reception 2023 [Image 4 of 11]

    CFAS Holiday Reception 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Brig. Gen. Shingo Nashinoki and Aki Nichols, public affairs officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), share a laugh during the CFAS Holiday Reception Dec. 17, 2023. The installation commander hosts the reception each year to celebrate the winter holiday with our host nation partners and counterparts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:25
    Photo ID: 8172824
    VIRIN: 231217-N-WS494-1048
    Resolution: 3512x2338
    Size: 766.75 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Holiday Reception 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    Party
    CFAS
    Holiday

