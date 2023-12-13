SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain, Dec 17, 2023 on a trip to the U.S. Central Command AOR. While in the region Austin visited Kuwait and continue on with stops in Israel, Qatar and the U.S.S Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) underway in the Eastern Mediterranean. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
