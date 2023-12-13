Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain [Image 3 of 4]

    SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al Sabahin in Kuwait City, Dec 17, 2023. Austin stopped in Kuwait to convey his condolences on the passing of His Highness Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on behalf behalf of the Department of Defense and the United States. While in the region Austin will also visit Bahrain, Israel, Qatar and the U.S.S Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) underway in the Eastern Mediterranean. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 02:40
    Photo ID: 8172809
    VIRIN: 231217-D-TT977-1063
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain [Image 4 of 4], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain
    SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain
    SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain
    SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Bahrain
    Israel
    Kuwait
    secdefaustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT