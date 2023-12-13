SECDEF Visit to Kuwait and Bahrain

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al Sabahin in Kuwait City, Dec 17, 2023. Austin stopped in Kuwait to convey his condolences on the passing of His Highness Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on behalf behalf of the Department of Defense and the United States. While in the region Austin will also visit Bahrain, Israel, Qatar and the U.S.S Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) underway in the Eastern Mediterranean. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

