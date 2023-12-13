USINDOPACOM Honors Fallen at 82nd Pearl Harbor Anniversary

Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, renders a salute at the commemoration ceremony for the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 2023. Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from all over the world attended the ceremony to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

