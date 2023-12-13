Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Honors Fallen at 82nd Pearl Harbor Anniversary [Image 5 of 7]

    USINDOPACOM Honors Fallen at 82nd Pearl Harbor Anniversary

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) render honors to the USS Arizona Memorial during the commemoration ceremony for the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 2023. Pearl Harbor survivors, veterans, and visitors from all over the world attended the ceremony to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed in the attack. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    This work, USINDOPACOM Honors Fallen at 82nd Pearl Harbor Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    Greatest Generation

