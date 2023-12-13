Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award Evaluation Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 3 of 6]

    Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award Evaluation Onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    231215-N-VI040-1021 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 15, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Manalon, right, leading culinary specialist at the Far East Café, observes as Chief Warrant Officer 5 Harrison Wright III, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command, inspects the galley equipment during a Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award evaluation Dec. 15, 2023. The Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for food service excellence is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore command that earn a five-star rating in a one-day inspection, with the objective of improving the quality of life for Navy personnel and recognizing the best general messes in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 21:52
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award Evaluation Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Culinary Specialist
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    Navy Food Service
    Ney Memorial Award

