Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award Evaluation Onboard NAF Atsugi

231215-N-VI040-1014 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 15, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Manalon, left, leading culinary specialist at the Far East Café, observes as Chief Warrant Officer 5 Harrison Wright III, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command, inspects the galley equipment during a Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award evaluation Dec. 15, 2023. The Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for food service excellence is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore command that earn a five-star rating in a one-day inspection, with the objective of improving the quality of life for Navy personnel and recognizing the best general messes in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

