Sgt. Kathryn Daniels, an Army Stryker mechanic and single mom, takes photos with her daughter, Isabella, and her son, Tiago.
|03.08.2023
Date Posted: 12.17.2023
|8172370
|230308-A-CO967-1004
|1200x852
|271.04 KB
Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|7
|0
Soldier, single mom of two, perseveres to find balance
