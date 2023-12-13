Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier, single mom of two, perseveres to find balance [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Sgt. Kathryn Daniels, a Stryker Systems maintainer and squad leader at Fort Cavazos, Texas [formerly Fort Hood] balances life as a single mother of two and as a full-time Soldier.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 08:55
    Photo ID: 8172369
    VIRIN: 230308-A-CO967-1003
    Resolution: 1200x654
    Size: 130.67 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US
    TAGS

    Texas
    single mother
    Fort Cavazos
    Sgt. Kathryn Daniels

