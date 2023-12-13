Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survivor on two fronts: Soldier overcomes two tragedies to find healing [Image 2 of 2]

    Survivor on two fronts: Soldier overcomes two tragedies to find healing

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Then-Cpl. Stephen Von Jett walks a path in the Larzab Valley, Afghanistan. He said in this area his friend, Sgt. Robert Kassin, an infantryman, died after being struck by small arms fire. Kassin's death haunted Von Jett for years as he battled suicidal thoughts.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 08:27
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US
    Hometown: JOPLIN, MO, US
    Afghanistan

    suicide prevention
    suicide awareness
    Maj. Steve Von Jett

