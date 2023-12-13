Then-Cpl. Stephen Von Jett walks a path in the Larzab Valley, Afghanistan. He said in this area his friend, Sgt. Robert Kassin, an infantryman, died after being struck by small arms fire. Kassin's death haunted Von Jett for years as he battled suicidal thoughts.
Survivor on two fronts: Soldier overcomes two tragedies to find healing
Afghanistan
