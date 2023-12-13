Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 08:27 Photo ID: 8172364 VIRIN: 230201-A-CO967-1001 Resolution: 800x600 Size: 89.27 KB Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US Hometown: JOPLIN, MO, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Survivor on two fronts: Soldier overcomes two tragedies to find healing [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.