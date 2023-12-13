U.S. Army Capt. Maria N. Frank, outgoing company commander of Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. John G. Wildt, commander of 307th MI Battalion, during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 09:05 Photo ID: 8171998 VIRIN: 231214-A-DO858-2063 Resolution: 4332x2888 Size: 12.15 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.