Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 14]

    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Maria N. Frank, outgoing company commander of Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. John G. Wildt, commander of 307th MI Battalion, during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 09:05
    Photo ID: 8171998
    VIRIN: 231214-A-DO858-2063
    Resolution: 4332x2888
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    Headquarters &amp; Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    SETAF-AF
    307thMI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT