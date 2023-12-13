U.S. Army Col. Stephen T. Skells, commander of 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, renders a salute while the Italian and American National Anthems were played during the Headquarters & Headquarters Detachment, 307th MI Battalion change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2023 09:05
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
