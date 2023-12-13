3d Recon Parachute Operations

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion descend after jumping from a U.S. Navy ¬¬¬¬MH-60 Seahawk during Military Free Fall operations over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 11, 2023. The training sustains operational readiness while ensuring Marines are prepared to rapidly insert into austere environments through multiple methods. The MH-60 Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, Carrier Air Wing 5. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

