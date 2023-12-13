Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Recon Parachute Operations [Image 4 of 8]

    3d Recon Parachute Operations

    CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Navy ¬¬¬¬MH-60 Seahawk prepares to land before loading U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion during Military Free Fall operations over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 11, 2023. The training sustains operational readiness while ensuring Marines are prepared to rapidly insert into austere environments through multiple methods. The MH-60 Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, Carrier Air Wing 5. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 02:12
    Photo ID: 8171945
    VIRIN: 231211-M-CG913-1010
    Resolution: 7354x4905
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Recon Parachute Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Recon Parachute Parachute Operations
    3d Recon Parachute Operations
    3d Recon Parachute Operations
    3d Recon Parachute Operations
    3d Recon Parachute Operations
    3d Recon Parachute Operations
    3d Recon Parachute Operations
    3d Recon Parachute Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recon
    3d MarDiv
    Parachute Operations
    CATC Fuji

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT