A U.S. Navy ¬¬¬¬MH-60 Seahawk prepares to land before loading U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion during Military Free Fall operations over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 11, 2023. The training sustains operational readiness while ensuring Marines are prepared to rapidly insert into austere environments through multiple methods. The MH-60 Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, Carrier Air Wing 5. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 02:12 Photo ID: 8171945 VIRIN: 231211-M-CG913-1010 Resolution: 7354x4905 Size: 0 B Location: CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Recon Parachute Operations [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.