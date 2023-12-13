Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Establish Partnership [Image 3 of 5]

    Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Establish Partnership

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton commander Col. Brian Jacobs and Fort Hamilton Directorate of Public Works officials - Director Nicholas S. Protopsaltis; General Engineer Tara A. Guido; Chief of Construction and Repair Peter D. Comito; IT Manager Craig Seba with IGI&S; and Zantech IT Inc. - brief New York City Department of Transportation Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Keith Bray and Leroy Branch at Fort Hamilton headquarters Dec. 7.

    The meeting aimed to strengthen ties between the garrison and NYC DOT and establish ongoing communication to further community partnerships and initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 21:14
    Photo ID: 8171774
    VIRIN: 231207-A-LO645-7926
    Resolution: 4512x6016
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Establish Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Establish Partnership
    Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Establish Partnership
    Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Establish Partnership
    Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Strengthen
    Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Establish Partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Engagements
    US Army
    Community Partnerships
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    NYC DOT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT