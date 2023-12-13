Garrison and NYC Department of Transportation Officials Meet to Establish Partnership

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton commander Col. Brian Jacobs and Fort Hamilton Directorate of Public Works officials - Director Nicholas S. Protopsaltis; General Engineer Tara A. Guido; Chief of Construction and Repair Peter D. Comito; IT Manager Craig Seba with IGI&S; and Zantech IT Inc. - brief New York City Department of Transportation Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Keith Bray and Leroy Branch at Fort Hamilton headquarters Dec. 7.



The meeting aimed to strengthen ties between the garrison and NYC DOT and establish ongoing communication to further community partnerships and initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

