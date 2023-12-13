Space Force Col. Nicole Petrucci, commander of Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare, receives a folded American flag from a member of the Peterson Space Force Base color guard during the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron’s Flag Folding Ceremony at Peterson SFB Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony celebrated Guardians and Air Force Reservists from the 160th, 161st, and 162d EW Combat Detachments ahead of their upcoming deployments.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 18:13 Photo ID: 8171685 VIRIN: 231207-X-OX644-1047 Resolution: 4914x3269 Size: 2.89 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Peacock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.