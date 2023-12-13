Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Emily Peacock 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Space Force Col. Nicole Petrucci, commander of Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare, receives a folded American flag from a member of the Peterson Space Force Base color guard during the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron’s Flag Folding Ceremony at Peterson SFB Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony celebrated Guardians and Air Force Reservists from the 160th, 161st, and 162d EW Combat Detachments ahead of their upcoming deployments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 18:13
    Photo ID: 8171685
    VIRIN: 231207-X-OX644-1047
    Resolution: 4914x3269
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Peacock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment
    16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment
    16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEW
    DEL3
    SBD1
    16 EWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT