16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment

A member of the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, a subordinate unit under Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare, holds one of three folded American flags during the 16 EWS’ Flag Folding Ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony celebrated Guardians and Air Force Reservists from the 160th, 161st, and 162d EW Combat Detachments ahead of their upcoming deployments.

