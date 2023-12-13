Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment [Image 3 of 3]

    16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Emily Peacock 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A member of the 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, a subordinate unit under Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare, holds one of three folded American flags during the 16 EWS’ Flag Folding Ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base Dec. 7, 2023. The ceremony celebrated Guardians and Air Force Reservists from the 160th, 161st, and 162d EW Combat Detachments ahead of their upcoming deployments.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 18:13
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    This work, 16 EWS honors service members, pays tribute to Delta heritage ahead of deployment [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Peacock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SEW
    DEL 3
    16 EWS
    Heritage SBD1

