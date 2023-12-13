Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    44 APS Bundles Tons of Love During Operation Christmas Drop [Image 3 of 3]

    44 APS Bundles Tons of Love During Operation Christmas Drop

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    624th Regional Support Group

    During the holiday season, gifts come in all sizes, but when the 44th Aerial Port Squadron gets involved, there is one size: extra-large.

    While on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, the 44th APS worked with the Pacific Air Forces, the 36th Wing, and the 734th Air Mobility Squadron to prepare and deliver cargo for Operation Christmas Drop 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 17:49
    Photo ID: 8171664
    VIRIN: 231202-F-F3952-1004
    Resolution: 1078x1476
    Size: 378.24 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44 APS Bundles Tons of Love During Operation Christmas Drop [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44 APS Bundles Tons of Love During Operation Christmas Drop
    44 APS Bundles Tons of Love During Operation Christmas Drop
    44 APS Bundles Tons of Love During Operation Christmas Drop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    44 APS Bundles Tons of Love During Operation Christmas Drop

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    C-130 aircraft
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Operation Christmas Drop
    624th Regional Support Group
    44th Aerial Port Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT