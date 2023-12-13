44 APS Bundles Tons of Love During Operation Christmas Drop

During the holiday season, gifts come in all sizes, but when the 44th Aerial Port Squadron gets involved, there is one size: extra-large.



While on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, the 44th APS worked with the Pacific Air Forces, the 36th Wing, and the 734th Air Mobility Squadron to prepare and deliver cargo for Operation Christmas Drop 2023.

