    Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.1378

    Photo by Megan Gully 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Army’s senior sustainer and Commanding General of Army Materiel Command Gen. Charles Hamilton addresses more than 250 sustainers, both in-person and virtually, at the Sustainment Leader Warfighting Forum, Dec. 14-15 at Fort Gregg Adams, Virginia.

    Army Materiel Command
    Gen. Charles Hamilton
    Sustainment Leader Warfighting Forum

