The Army’s senior sustainer and Commanding General of Army Materiel Command Gen. Charles Hamilton addresses more than 250 sustainers, both in-person and virtually, at the Sustainment Leader Warfighting Forum, Dec. 14-15 at Fort Gregg Adams, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.1378
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8171405
|VIRIN:
|781207-A-PX452-3282
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise [Image 2 of 2], by Megan Gully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT