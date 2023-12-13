Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise

Gen. Charles Hamilton, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and Brig. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of Army Combined Arms Support Command/Sustainment Center of Excellence, present Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Christopher Lowman with the General Brehon B. Somervell Coin-Medallion of Excellence. Lowman was honored during the Sustainment Leader Warfighting Forum, Dec. 14-15 at Fort Gregg Adams, Virginia, for his years of support to the Army sustainment community.

