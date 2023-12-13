Gen. Charles Hamilton, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and Brig. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of Army Combined Arms Support Command/Sustainment Center of Excellence, present Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Christopher Lowman with the General Brehon B. Somervell Coin-Medallion of Excellence. Lowman was honored during the Sustainment Leader Warfighting Forum, Dec. 14-15 at Fort Gregg Adams, Virginia, for his years of support to the Army sustainment community.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8171404
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-PX452-2373
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise [Image 2 of 2], by Megan Gully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT