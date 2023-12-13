Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise [Image 1 of 2]

    Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Megan Gully 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Gen. Charles Hamilton, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and Brig. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of Army Combined Arms Support Command/Sustainment Center of Excellence, present Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Christopher Lowman with the General Brehon B. Somervell Coin-Medallion of Excellence. Lowman was honored during the Sustainment Leader Warfighting Forum, Dec. 14-15 at Fort Gregg Adams, Virginia, for his years of support to the Army sustainment community.

    This work, Sustainment forum synchronizes enterprise [Image 2 of 2], by Megan Gully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

