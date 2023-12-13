Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan strengthens its relationship with local authorities [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort Buchanan strengthens its relationship with local authorities

    PUERTO RICO

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    As part of Fort Buchanan’s community outreach efforts, Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, received Luis Dávila Pernas, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) at the command’s headquarters, Dec. 14.

    This work, Fort Buchanan strengthens its relationship with local authorities [Image 8 of 8], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration
    Puerto Rico
    Fort Buchanan
    Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration

