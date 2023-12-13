As part of Fort Buchanan’s community outreach efforts, Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, received Luis Dávila Pernas, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) at the command’s headquarters, Dec. 14.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 10:31 Photo ID: 8170680 VIRIN: 231215-A-cc868-1003 Resolution: 1024x576 Size: 187.03 KB Location: PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan strengthens its relationship with local authorities [Image 8 of 8], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.