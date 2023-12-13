As part of Fort Buchanan’s community outreach efforts, Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, received Luis Dávila Pernas, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) at the command’s headquarters, Dec. 14.
This work, Fort Buchanan strengthens its relationship with local authorities [Image 8 of 8], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan strengthens its relationship with local authorities
