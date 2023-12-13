Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seizes Illegal Narcotics in Gulf of Oman [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seizes Illegal Narcotics in Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    12.12.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231212-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 12, 2023) Coast Guardsmen from the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) seize illegal narcotics thrown over the side of the fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 12. Glen Harris operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

