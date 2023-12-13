231212-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 12, 2023) Coast Guardsmen from the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) seize illegal narcotics thrown over the side of the fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 12. Glen Harris operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 03:28 Photo ID: 8170103 VIRIN: 231212-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 1732x1154 Size: 757.97 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seizes Illegal Narcotics in Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.