231212-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 12, 2023) Coast Guardsmen from the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) seize illegal narcotics thrown over the side of the fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 12. Glen Harris operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 03:28
|Photo ID:
|8170103
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|1732x1154
|Size:
|757.97 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seizes Illegal Narcotics in Gulf of Oman [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seizes Illegal Narcotics in Gulf of Oman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT