U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Seizes Illegal Narcotics in Gulf of Oman

Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 231212-N-NO146-1002 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 12, 2023) Coast Guardsmen from the U.S. Coast...... read more read more

Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 231212-N-NO146-1002 GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 12, 2023) Coast Guardsmen from the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) seize illegal narcotics from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 12. Glen Harris operates in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page