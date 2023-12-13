GROTESQUIN, FRANCE — U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Abeyta and Cpl. Phoebe Moreo set up the Panther II satellite during Exercise Heavy Rain 2023 in Grotesquin, France November 7, 2023. Exercise Heavy Rain was a premier contested communication exercise held in France that created a realistic combat training environment conducted with five countries. Abeyta and Moreo are Signal Operations Support Specialists with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 23:49
|Photo ID:
|8169845
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-FX425-4001
|Resolution:
|1630x1306
|Size:
|827.5 KB
|Location:
|GROTESQUIN, FR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|5
Heavy Rain 23: Testing the SNN in a Contested Environment
