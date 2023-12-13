Heavy Rain 23: Testing the SNN in a Contested Environment

GROTESQUIN, FRANCE — U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Abeyta and Cpl. Phoebe Moreo set up the Panther II satellite during Exercise Heavy Rain 2023 in Grotesquin, France November 7, 2023. Exercise Heavy Rain was a premier contested communication exercise held in France that created a realistic combat training environment conducted with five countries. Abeyta and Moreo are Signal Operations Support Specialists with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army photo)

