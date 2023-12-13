Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Rain 23: Testing the SNN in a Contested Environment [Image 2 of 2]

    GROTESQUIN, FRANCE

    11.09.2023

    GROTESQUIN, FRANCE — U.S. Army Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced monitors and reports electronic warfare issues during Exercise Heavy Rain in Grotesquin, France November 9, 2023. Exercise Heavy Rain was a premier contested communication exercise held in France that created a realistic combat training environment conducted with five countries. The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, is the premiere Expeditionary Signal Battalion, capable of supporting any unit, anywhere in the world with communications. (U.S. Army photo)

    NATO
    France
    NETCOM
    2sigbde
    44th ESB-E
    Exercise Heavy Rain

