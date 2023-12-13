Heavy Rain 23: Testing the SNN in a Contested Environment

GROTESQUIN, FRANCE — U.S. Army Soldiers from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced monitors and reports electronic warfare issues during Exercise Heavy Rain in Grotesquin, France November 9, 2023. Exercise Heavy Rain was a premier contested communication exercise held in France that created a realistic combat training environment conducted with five countries. The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, is the premiere Expeditionary Signal Battalion, capable of supporting any unit, anywhere in the world with communications. (U.S. Army photo)

