    Power In Team Building:Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCOPDS Session

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    New York, NY - The 353rd Civil Affairs Command, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Ft. Wadsworth, Staten Island, hosted 18 soldiers during a non-commissioned officer professional development system session here on December 2, 2023. The NCOPDS session allowed senior enlisted leaders within the command to participate in team building activities and share best practices to approve systems and processes within their respective unit elements.
    (U.S. Army Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

    9/11
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Civil Affairs
    353 CACOM
    Community Partnerships
    The National September 11 Memorial & Museum

