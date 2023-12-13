New York, NY - The 353rd Civil Affairs Command, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Ft. Wadsworth, Staten Island, hosted 18 soldiers during a non-commissioned officer professional development system session here on December 2, 2023. The NCOPDS session allowed senior enlisted leaders within the command to participate in team building activities and share best practices to approve systems and processes within their respective unit elements.

(U.S. Army Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 20:29 Photo ID: 8169653 VIRIN: 231202-A-BD830-1002 Resolution: 3680x5520 Size: 5.64 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Power In Team Building:Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCOPDS Session [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.