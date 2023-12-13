New York, NY - The 353rd Civil Affairs Command, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Ft. Wadsworth, Staten Island, hosted 18 soldiers during a non-commissioned officer professional development system session here on December 2, 2023. The NCOPDS session allowed senior enlisted leaders within the command an opportunity to exchange ideas and best leadership practices to support positive team atmospheres throughout the command.

(U.S. Army Photo By Sgt 1st Class Gregory Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 20:29 Photo ID: 8169652 VIRIN: 231202-A-BD830-1001 Resolution: 4432x2656 Size: 3.56 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Power In Team Building:Civil Affairs Command Hosts NCOPDS Session [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.