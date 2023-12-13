Members of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies stand united with Ukrainian participates at the 2023 Cold Weather Operations Conference in Hamar, Norway which was held Nov. 14-16. The conference aimed to highlight current and future geopolitical, strategic, and environmental trends that have implications for developing cold weather operations as part of multi-domain operations. Throughout the week, conference participants heard from subject matter experts on various topics ranging from strategy development to cold weather equipment development. (U.S. DoD photo by Hannah Smith)
Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations
