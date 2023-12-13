Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations

    HAMAR, NORWAY

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Hannah Smith 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Esther McClure, Director, Arctic and Oceans Policy, OSD Policy, speaks to audience members during the 2023 Cold Weather Operations Conference in Hamar, Norway which was held Nov. 14-16. The conference aimed to highlight current and future geopolitical, strategic, and environmental trends that have implications for developing cold weather operations as part of multi-domain operations. Throughout the week, conference participants heard from subject matter experts on various topics ranging from strategy development to cold weather equipment development. (U.S. DoD photo by Hannah Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 18:12
    Photo ID: 8169424
    VIRIN: 231115-D-DU559-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: HAMAR, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations [Image 4 of 4], by Hannah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations
    Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations
    Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations
    Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enhancing interoperability in cold weather operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Arctic
    USNORTHCOM
    OSD
    11th Airborne Division
    Ted Stevens Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT