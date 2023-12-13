Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis maintainers take the lead with 3D printed aircraft parts  [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Travis maintainers take the lead with 3D printed aircraft parts 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leander Monte, 60th Maintenance Squadron metals technology specialist, drills a 3D printed floor panel intended to be installed inside of the lavatory of a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 29, 2023. The 3D printed lavatory floor panel was designed and printed by the 60th MXS aircraft metals technology section; it is a direct replacement to the original part, which is no longer available for procurement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    C17
    Air Mobility Command
    3D
    AMC
    maintainers

