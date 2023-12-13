Team Travis maintainers take the lead with 3D printed aircraft parts 

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leander Monte, 60th Maintenance Squadron metals technology specialist, drills a 3D printed floor panel intended to be installed inside of the lavatory of a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 29, 2023. The 3D printed lavatory floor panel was designed and printed by the 60th MXS aircraft metals technology section; it is a direct replacement to the original part, which is no longer available for procurement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

