U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leander Monte, 60th Maintenance Squadron metals technology specialist, prepares to install a 3D printed floor panel that goes inside of the lavatory in a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 29, 2023. The 3D printed lavatory floor panel was designed and printed by the 60th MXS aircraft metals technology section; it is a direct replacement to the original part, which is no longer available for procurement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8169354
|VIRIN:
|231129-F-YT028-1033
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis maintainers take the lead with 3D printed aircraft parts [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Travis maintainers take the lead with 3D printed aircraft parts
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT