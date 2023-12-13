97th Air Mobility Wing Aircrew take a selfie photo in a C-17 Globemaster III at the 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace event held at Will Rogers Air National Guard Air Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 8, 2023. The Aircrew flew a C-17 from Altus Air Force Base to the event to showcase a static display for local students to experience. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan Edson)
97 AMW Airmen participate in 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day
