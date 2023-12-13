Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW Airmen participate in 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day

    97 AMW Airmen participate in 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chloe Finnegan, 97th Communications Squadron client systems journeyman, is chosen to receive a certificate at the 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day at Will Rogers Air National Guard Air Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 8, 2023. Finnegan was one of five people selected to receive the travel miles to help military personnel travel home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 8169316
    VIRIN: 231208-F-VO459-9581
    Resolution: 5659x3765
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW Airmen participate in 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    97 AMW Airmen participate in 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day

    AETC
    97 AMW
    women in aviation and aerospace

