97 AMW Airmen participate in 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chloe Finnegan, 97th Communications Squadron client systems journeyman, is chosen to receive a certificate at the 2023 Oklahoma Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day at Will Rogers Air National Guard Air Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 8, 2023. Finnegan was one of five people selected to receive the travel miles to help military personnel travel home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins).

