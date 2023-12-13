Fort Buchanan kicks off the Holidays and sustains Army readiness in the Caribbean

Service members, families, civilians, and members of the local community gathered here to participate in the 2023 Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec 8 as part of Fort Buchanan’s efforts to sustain readiness at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.

