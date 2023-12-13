Fort Buchanan kicks off the Holidays and sustains Army readiness in the Caribbean

Courtesy Photo | Service members, families, civilians, and members of the local community gathered here...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members, families, civilians, and members of the local community gathered here to participate in the 2023 Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec 8 as part of Fort Buchanan’s efforts to sustain readiness at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Service members, families, civilians, and members of the local community gathered here to participate in the 2023 Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec 8 as part of Fort Buchanan’s efforts to sustain readiness at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



“What a spectacular show of creativity and holiday spirit! There is no doubt that Fort Buchanan knows how to celebrate the holidays!” said Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander.



The event included live music, artisans, food kiosks, and a Santa’s photo booth, among other amenities.



“I want to use this opportunity to thank you for participating in this great event. The Morale Welfare and Recreation program (MWR) team puts it together as part of Fort Buchanan’s efforts to provide Soldier and Family Services while enabling and supporting critical Army Quality of Life initiatives,” said Moulton.



The Fort Buchanan MWR program is a quality-of-life program that directly supports readiness by providing various community, Soldier, and Family support activities and services. MWR offers support through a comprehensive network of programs and services, from Family, Child, and youth programs to recreation, sports, entertainment, travel, and leisure activities.



Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Operational Support Center.