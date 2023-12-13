Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICC small business analyst earns DOD Vanguard Award [Image 3 of 3]

    MICC small business analyst earns DOD Vanguard Award

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Efforts to sustain Army small business outreach by Heather Scherer while contributing to build a robust vendor industrial base has earned her a 2022 DOD Vanguard Award. Scherer is a small business procurement analyst for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (Daniel P. Elkins)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    This work, MICC small business analyst earns DOD Vanguard Award [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

