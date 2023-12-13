MICC small business analyst earns DOD Vanguard Award

Efforts to sustain Army small business outreach by Heather Scherer while contributing to build a robust vendor industrial base has earned her a 2022 DOD Vanguard Award. Scherer is a small business procurement analyst for the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (Daniel P. Elkins)

