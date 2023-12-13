Cadet 2nd Class Caleb Song, a U.S. Air Force Academy Cyber Competition Team member, overlooks Cyber City, Aug. 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 07:48
|Photo ID:
|8167972
|VIRIN:
|230828-F-NU281-1003
|Resolution:
|4814x3214
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|USAF ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets develop cyber skills in classroom and competition [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cadets develop cyber skills in classroom and competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT