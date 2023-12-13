Maj. Bobby Birrer, U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Cyber and Computer Sciences cyber science branch chief, explains how cadets use the Critical Infrastructure Cyber Range, also known as Cyber City, Aug. 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 07:48 Photo ID: 8167973 VIRIN: 230828-F-NU281-1005 Resolution: 5180x3458 Size: 3.05 MB Location: USAF ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadets develop cyber skills in classroom and competition [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.