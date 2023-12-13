Spanish Patriot Unit hosts Santa Barbara ceremony with NATO partners

Service members assigned to the Spanish Patriot Contingent conduct a ceremony honoring Santa Barbara, the patron saint of the Spanish Artillery Branch, Dec. 4, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The Spanish Patriot Unit's mission at Incirlik AB is to strengthen the anti-missile defense capabilities of its allies as part of NATO's operations in support of Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

