    Spanish Patriot Unit hosts Santa Barbara ceremony with NATO partners [Image 9 of 9]

    Spanish Patriot Unit hosts Santa Barbara ceremony with NATO partners

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Service members assigned to the Spanish Patriot Contingent conduct a ceremony honoring Santa Barbara, the patron saint of the Spanish Artillery Branch, Dec. 4, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. The Spanish Patriot Unit's mission at Incirlik AB is to strengthen the anti-missile defense capabilities of its allies as part of NATO's operations in support of Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 07:40
    Photo ID: 8167962
    VIRIN: 231204-F-YW474-1163
    Resolution: 6506x4342
    Size: 12.86 MB
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish Patriot Unit hosts Santa Barbara ceremony with NATO partners [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Spanish Patriot Unit
    military ceremony: NATO

